Sniffles, dog that lost his nose, finds new home after being adopted

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog in need of a home who went viral because of his unique appearance has found a new home.

News 6 first introduced you to Sniffles last month when an animal rescue posted on social media that he was in a need of a home.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida said the 12-year-old dog lost his nose during a fight with larger stray dogs in Puerto Rico.

After hundreds of people contacted the rescue about Sniffles, Norman and Sharon Carlos have adopted him.

"I just petted his head and he fell asleep on my hand, and I don't know, we've just kind of been attached ever since," Sharon Carlos said.

The family said they've always had at least one dog for the past 20 years. However, at few weeks ago, their beloved dog, Maggie, passed away.

"After our last dog, Maggie, died, you know, we decided to try and put in and see if we could get the dog. The last thing we thought is we would be able to get Sniffles," Norman Carlos said. "I came home from work, and it was the first time I came home when there was no one to greet me in the door. It was really kind of hard-hitting. I'd never had that happen, and it really hit us."

The Carlos family said that Sniffles has been adopting well to his new home.

"He gets up and likes to go out for a little walk in the morning, and we usually take one in the afternoon. He loves meeting people," Sharon Carlos said. "That's just amazing to me that he takes to people so fast, especially after what happened."

Both the Carlos family and the Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida want others to view the animals still in need of a family.

Click here to view other dogs needing a home.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.