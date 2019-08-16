Soccer coach admits to inappropriately touching 9-year-old player, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A soccer coach is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old player on his team multiple times, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the boy reported the incidents on July 16, days after he called his mother, upset and asking to be picked up from soccer practice early.

The boy said Hugo Jimenez-Rumbos, 22, picked him up from his home on July 9 to take him to a store to price kneepads, even though the mother said she couldn't afford them, the report said. On the way to the store, Jimenez-Rumbos touched the boy inappropriately over his clothes, according to the affidavit.

They then went inside the store and Jimenez-Rumbos bought kneepads for the boy and took him to the firearms display.

From there, deputies said, Jimenez-Rumbos took the boy to practice and touched him inappropriately two more times. He also lifted up the boy's clothing as he was doing an exercise, according to the report.

Jimenez-Rumbos admitted to abusing the boy, saying that he was sorry and he didn't know why he did it, records show.

He faces five counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.