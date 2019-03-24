Social media threat at Hagerty High School 'dealt with,' officials say

OVIEDO, Fla. - A recent social media threat made against Hagerty High School has been investigated and authorities have determined that students and staff are not at risk

The Seminole County Sheriff's Department looked into the threat. The Orange Country Sheriff’s Department worked with Seminole County to investigate the person who made the threat and, according to school officials, the person was “dealt with accordingly.”

The Sheriff's Office has concluded that there is no threat to the students or staff members of Hagerty High School and the school will resume classes as normal Monday morning.

“We want to assure all our families that the No. 1 priority of the district and Hagerty High School is the safety of our students,” the school said in a recorded call to parents. “As always, we wish to use these type of instances as a reminder to all our students that there are severe consequences for anyone making such threats. In addition, we encourage them to follow the mantra that if they 'see something, say something.'"

The school has three anonymous ways an individual can report anything suspicious 24/7, which are:

1. "SpeakOut Hotline" at 800.423.TIPS

2. The website: www.speakouthotline.org

3. Through the P3 Campus App, which can be downloaded via your Apple and Google devices.

