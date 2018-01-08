Social media threat not targeted at Flagler school, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a social media threat was not targeted at one of the high schools in the area.

Deputies said the communication center received multiple calls Sunday concerning a social media post that threatened a school name "MHS." However, upon investigation, the Sheriff's Office found the school mentioned in the post is Menticello High School in Albemarle County, Virginia, not Matanzas High School.

Deputies said the suspect in the case was identified and detained, but that patrols would be increased at all schools on Monday as children return from winter break.

“We immediately responded to the reported threats and parent concerns and found that they did not take place in Florida. There was no credible threat to Matanzas High School,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The safety of our children and school employees is a top priority, and we will continue to have a strong presence in schools to dissuade this type of behavior in any Flagler school.”

