Sole survivor of fatal crash says death of parents has been difficult to cope with

Robert Rojas, 47, and Liliana Galvez, 47, were killed in a crash over the weekend. (Image courtesy of Mike Santos)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sofia Rojas, 14, is still recovering from the fiery crash that killed her parents on Dec. 1, 2018.

The Winter Park family was on their way to grab some dinner and were stopped on Barley Club Drive when a car traveling down Orange Blossom Trail slammed into them on the drivers side and killed Robert Rojas and his wife, Liliana, both 47.

Sofia was riding in the back seat of the car and taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for two broken ribs and head trauma.

Sofia said the death of her parents has been difficult to cope with.

"I know they don't want me to be in my room crying for them," she said.

The eighth-grader said she still feels aches and pains from her injuries, and she still questions why this has happened to her family.

"What did I do wrong? What did my mom and dad do wrong that made this happen?" Sofia said.

Valeran Rojas, Sofia's sister, was in Savannah, Georgia, when she got the call about the deadly crash.

"The police officer asked me if I am Liliana's daughter, and I was like, 'Yes, I am.' And he explained the situation that happened, but he didn't tell me anything about my dad or my sister."

The 25-year-old said the news was too hard to comprehend. She said her parents were known for their involvement in her and her sister's lives before they died.

"We've always been close, and I talked to them every day," Valeran Rojas said.

Troopers are still investigating the crash and said they are waiting for additional evidence, but have determined the crash was not alcohol-related.

Preliminary numbers from the state show roughly 11 crashes have happened at the same intersection.​

