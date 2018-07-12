Some Disney rides temporarily closed due to cooling system problems

Some rides at Disney's Hollywood Studios, including the Slinky Dog coaster, were down Thursday, July 12, 2018 after a problem with the cooling system.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Problems with a cooling system at Disney's Hollywood Studios forced theme park officials to close some rides Thursday evening.

A Walt Disney World spokesperson said the park will remain open as officials work to restore the rides.

A screenshot of the Disney app taken shortly before 4:30 p.m. showed that several rides were having problems, including the Slinky Dog Dash in the recently opened Toy Story Land.

It's unclear when the outage will be remedied.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

