Someone burned an American flag flying outside an Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new American flag hangs above the charred remnants of the old one that was burned by a stranger.

The homeowner upset by both the act, and the fact that he and his fiance were home at the time, asleep.

Adam S., who lives at the home on Kaley Street, said he was worried about what could have happened.

"He could have set my house on fire," he said.

He didn't notice the decimated flag until the next day when he looked out his front window. That's when he turned to his Ring home security device to see if it caught anything.

The entire act was caught on camera.

The homeowner filed a report with the Orlando Police Department and police said they are investigating.



