Son detained after 70-year-old father stabbed to death in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was detained Tuesday night in Orange County after his 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death, deputies said.

The stabbing was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of Penrill Court near Hiawassee and Clarcona Ocoee roads.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a 41-year-old man and his father got into an argument, and the son, who had blood on his clothes, was trying to leave as deputies arrived at the home.

The father was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds, deputies said. He was taken to Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The son was detained, but authorities said it's not known what specifically happened during the argument.

An investigation is ongoing.

A 70–year-old father stabbed to death after a fight with his son. Orange County Deputies trying to figure out what happened. We’re live all morning with the latest. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/WYLrlxA2hW — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 22, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.