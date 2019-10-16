South Seminole principal arrested on domestic violence charge

SANFORD, Fla. - The principal at South Seminole Academy was arrested Sunday for slapping a man twice in the face, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home shortly before 1 a.m. to respond to a domestic violence incident.

Mia Coleman-Baker told officers she woke up because she could hear the man leaving the residence and, when she went downstairs, she found the contents of her purse spread out on the couch and her credit card missing.

The man ran when he saw Coleman-Baker coming toward him and attempted to leave in a black Mazda but Coleman-Baker told him to get out because she uses the car for work, according to the report.

Police said the man got out of the Mazda and into another vehicle but Coleman-Baker kept pushing him so she could retrieve her keys and slapped him twice on the right side of his face.

Coleman-Baker was arrested on a domestic violence battery charge.

A spokesman for Seminole County Public Schools said Coleman-Baker is currently on personal leave and that the district is still reviewing the matter.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.