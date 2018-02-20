'South will not rise again:' Confederate statue vandalized in Florida

OCALA, Fla. - "South will not rise again" and "racist" were spray painted on a Confederate statue at Marion County Veteran’s Memorial Park on Monday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The director of Marion County veteran services was the first to report the vandalism at the park.

Pictures of the vandalism show "racist," "South will not rise again," "575" and a frowning face spray painted at the base of the statue in brown and orange paint.

Officials said the damage is estimated at $300.

The vandalism was not caught on camera, and the culprit has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.