Southbound I-95 reopens after vehicle fire near US 192 exit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle fire has southbound lanes of Interstate 95 slowed down in Melbourne near the U.S. 192 exit, according to Florida Higwhay Patrol reports.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

Troopers reported that lanes had reopened by 5:15 p.m., according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Troopers arrived at the scene of the possible RV fire around 4:09 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Crews work to extinguish a truck hauling a travel on Interstate 95 MM 178 SB in Southern Brevard. BCFR E83, Truck 82, and D80 responded to the incident. There were no injuries. #VehicleFire #Interstate95 #BrevardsBravest #BCFR pic.twitter.com/BLvdRVrQWi — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 9, 2019

