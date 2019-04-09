News

Southbound I-95 reopens after vehicle fire near US 192 exit

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

RV fire closes southbound Interstate 95 near U.S. 192. (Photo: FHP)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle fire has southbound lanes of Interstate 95 slowed down in Melbourne near the U.S. 192 exit, according to Florida Higwhay Patrol reports. 

Troopers reported that lanes had reopened by 5:15 p.m., according to News 6 partner Florida Today

Troopers arrived at the scene of the possible RV fire around 4:09 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. 

