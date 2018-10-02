Southwest flights out of MCO less than $100 with 72-hour sale

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway Airport in Chicago on April 5, 2011.

Southwest has launched its 72-hour sale, offering cheap flights for the next three days out of Orlando International Airport.

If you’ve wanted to escape to places like Nashville, San Jose or San Juan, Puerto Rico, then now is the time to book.

You must book your flight by Oct. 4 and the tickets are nonrefundable.

Visit Southwest’s website for more restrictions.

From Orlando, Florida (one-way)

to Albany, New York, starting at $99

to Atlanta, Georgia, starting at $79

to Birmingham, Alabama, starting at $79

to Columbus, Ohio, starting at $99

to Dallas (Love Field), Texas, starting at $99

to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, starting at $49

to Grand Rapids, Michigan, starting at $99

to Hartford, Connecticut, starting at $99

to Indianapolis, Indiana, starting at $99

to Kansas City, Missouri, starting at $99

to Long Island/Islip, New York, starting at $99

to Louisville, Kentucky, starting at $99

to Manchester, New Hampshire, starting at $99

to Memphis, Tennessee, starting at $79

to Nashville, Tennessee, starting at $79

to Norfolk, Virginia, starting at $79

to Providence, Rhode Island, starting at $79

to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, starting at $79

to Rochester, New York, starting at $99

to Sacramento, California, starting at $129

to San Jose, California, starting at $129

to San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting at $129



