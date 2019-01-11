Space Coast Credit Union employees held at gunpoint during Orange City robbery

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Orange City police are searching for the person who robbed a Space Coast Credit Union at gunpoint Thursday afternoon inside a Walmart store.
Police said a man walked into the credit union branch inside the Walmart on Veterans Memorial Parkway, displayed a gun and demanded money. Police would not say how much was stolen from the branch.
The man, described as a heavyset, middle-aged man, fled in a white car. Police said he was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, gray shorts and had light-colored slide sandals on his feet.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Orange City police at 386-775-9999 and ask for Detective El Shami.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.