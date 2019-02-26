Space Coast Seafood & Music Fest features The Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt

VIERA, Fla. - The Space Coast Seafood & Music Festival is back in Brevard County from March 7-10.

Sample delicious seafood, watch live entertainment, see the Pirates Festival and Parade and more at this annual event.

After sampling seafood from local and national vendors, settle in for live entertainment each night.

When: Thursday, March 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, March 8, from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.; and Sunday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Space Coast Daily Park, 6091 Stadium Parkway, Viera.

Festival Tickets: Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate; kids 10 and under are free.

Concert Tickets: Prices start at $29 and go up and include festival admission.

Parking: A total of 2,000 parking spaces are available at the venue for $5 per car or $10 for VIP parking. Handicap parking is available.

Concert lineup:

Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m.: Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Music of The Night” on Miller Lite Stage: Free concert.

Thursday, March 7, at 8:30 p.m.: John McDonald.

Friday, March 8, at 6 p.m.: John McDonald & The Mango Men.

Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m.: Ky-Mani Marley.

Friday, March 8, at 9:30 p.m.: SOJA.

Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m.: The Cadallac Three.

Saturday, March 8, at 8 p.m.: The Charlie Daniels Band.

Saturday, March 8, at 9:30 p.m.: Travis Tritt.

Sunday, March 9, at 3 p.m.: Molly Hatchet.

Other festival entertainment includes a live shark encounter exposition and Swamp Cowboys alligator show.

Food, beverages, coolers, chairs, alcohol, weapons and umbrellas are not allowed. Small blankets are allowed.

For more information, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.