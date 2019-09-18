Space News

NASA manager casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts

Kenneth Bowersox says many things need to happen to meet aggressive goal

By Associated Press
An Artemis lander on the surface of the moon.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A top NASA manager is casting doubt on the space agency's ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024.

Kenneth Bowersox, acting associate administrator for human exploration, told a Congressional subcommittee Wednesday that NASA is doing its best to meet the White House-imposed deadline. But he says he wouldn't bet anything on it.

Bowersox -- a former space shuttle and space station commander -- says it's good for NASA to have "that aggressive goal." He says many things need to come together, like funding and technical challenges, for 2024 to stand a chance. And he acknowledges there's a lot of risk in making that date.

The Trump administration urged NASA in March to accelerate its moon-landing plans by four years to 2024.

