VP Mike Pence visits Kennedy Space Center to discuss future of American spaceflight

Pence to lead his final National Space Council meeting

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Vice President Mike Pence addressing members of the U.S. military at Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 18, 2018.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday to lead his final National Space Council meeting.

The National Space Council handles the nation’s space policies.

Pence is expected to talk about the nation’s ambitious deadline to get astronauts back to the moon. NASA’s Artemis program is hoping to land the next man and the first woman on the moon by 2024.

Experts expect President-elect Joe Biden to keep the National Space Council, but its direction and its policies moving forward could change.

