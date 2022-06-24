LISTEN LIVE at 11 a.m.: NASA officials discuss next steps for Artemis I moon mission

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – NASA officials will hold a teleconference Friday to talk about what’s next for the Artemis I moon mission.

The agency said on Thursday it finished the final grounded test of the mission’s Space Launch System rocket. The 30-story launch vehicle will return to a launch pad in late August, and a date for its first flight test will be set once crews tend to another leak found during the most recent wet dress rehearsal.

[TRENDING: Development chances increase for tropical wave in Atlantic | Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central Florida location. Here’s when, where you can find it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The conference will include John Blevins, chief engineer on the SLS program at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center; Cliff Lanham, senior vehicle operations manager of the Exploration Ground Systems Program at KSC; Phil Weber, senior technical integration manager at KSC’s EGS program; and Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for common exploration systems development at NASA headquarters in Washington D.C.

The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of the story when it begins.