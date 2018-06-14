Astronauts install high-def cameras outside International Space Station

NASA TV is set to broadcast a spacewalk Thursday as crews work to repair the orbiting laboratory, according to the agency.

Expedition 56 Commander Drew Feustel and Flight Engineer Ricky Arnold, of NASA, will exit the International Space Station to make the improvements around 8:10 a.m. The walk is expected to last about 6.5 hours, NASA said.

Among the improvements will be the installation of high-definition cameras near an international docking adapter on the front end of the ISS's Harmony module. The cameras will provide better views during the final phase of approach and docking of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Boeing Starliner commercial crew spacecraft, which will soon begin launching from American soil, the agency said.

Feutsel and Arnold will also change out a camera assembly on the station's starboard truss and close an aperture door on an external environmental imaging experiment outside the Japanese Kibo module, NASA wrote.

NASA also said recently arrived Expedition 56 crew members Serena Auñón-Chancellor, of NASA, and Alexander Gerst of European Space Agency will support the spacewalkers.

