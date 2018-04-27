Blue Origin to livestream New Shepard launch Sunday

How about watching a rocket launch -- and landing -- with your Sunday brunch?

Blue Origin will stream the launch of its New Shepard rocket this Sunday from the company's West Texas facilities.

Amazon billionaire and Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos shared the news on Twitter Friday, saying that launch preparations were underway for New Shepard’s eighth test flight.

“Launch preparations are underway for New Shepard’s 8th test flight, as we continue our progress toward human spaceflight,” Bezos tweeted. “Currently targeting Sunday 4/29 with launch window opening up at 8:30am CDT.”

He added that livestream information will be released closer to launch. The stream will likely be hosted on BlueOrigin.com or on social media.

The company typically shares videos and photos of its launches from Texas post-launch; however, Bezos said this time, there will be an online stream to watch the liftoff and landing.

New Shepard, named for the first NASA astronaut to travel in space, Alan Shepard, blasts off with a reusable booster and its Crew Capsule 2.0, before the booster lands on four legs back on Earth. After the capsule and booster separate, the pod will continue upward until it floats down on a parachute back to Earth.

In December, Blue Origin launch its new 2.0 capsule with huge windows that one day space tourist might look through. The only passenger onboard this flight was a dummy called “Mannequin Skywalker.”

After launch, Blue Origin shared what an actual crew, or in this case a mannequin, would see if they were onboard the flight to the edge of space. The view did not disappoint.

When Blue Origin streams the Sunday launch, those views from inside the capsule could be included.

Blue Origin hasn’t released the price of tourism flights or when people can start booking.

The company has also offered New Shepard flights to allow researchers to perform tests in low-gravity environments, including the University of Central Florida, one of the first to take advantage of this new launch vehicle for space sciences.

UCF Physics Professor Joshua Colwell's space dust experiment was among the first selected to fly on the company's reusable rocket.

UCF is slated for several more test flights in the near future on New Shepard.

News 6 reached out to Blue Origin for information on possible onboard science, but did not hear back. If they respond, this story will be updated.

