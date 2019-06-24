Brands paying tribute to 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

This photo provided by Zippo in June 2019 shows a limited edition lighter released in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The company has sold out of the 14,000 limited edition lighters. (Zippo via AP)

NEW YORK - Brands from the luxury watchmaker Omega to Budweiser and Stouffer's are paying tribute the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Lego is celebrating with an Apollo 11 lunar lander set. Nabisco is trying to entice space enthusiasts with purple Marshmallow Moon Oreo cookies.

[RELATED: Pieces of Apollo 11's history up for auction for landing anniversary | NASA wants to hear your Apollo story]

This image provided by Budweiser in June 2019 shows packaging for their Discovery Reserve beer. It revives a recipe from the 1960s and features 11 symbolic stars around their logo, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon…

It's a tradition that dates to 1969 when nearly every U.S. household with a TV tuned in to watch the giant leap for mankind. Marketers at the time jumped at the chance to sell products from cars and televisions to a once-obscure powdered drink called Tang.

Some companies are celebrating their own roles in the July 20, 1969, moon landing. Omega is well known to space enthusiasts as maker of the Speedmaster watch that Buzz Aldrin wore on the moon.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.