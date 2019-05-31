Celebrate the anniversary of the moon landing at these Central Florida events

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was 50 years ago that the Apollo 11 spacecraft launched from Cape Kennedy and landed two astronauts on the moon for the first time in history.

To celebrate this momentous anniversary, out-of-this-world events are planned this July across Central Florida.

Check out a list of happenings below:

Now through July 28, "To Choose Our Destiny: The Lasting Legacy of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing:" This exhibit at Daytona Beach’s Museum of Arts & Sciences features one of Buzz Aldrin's spacesuits, commemorative coins, an Andy Warhol painting of the moon landing and more items designed to take guests through the historic event from beginning to end. More information here.

June 8, "Picturing Apollo 11: Rare Views and Undiscovered Moments" Book Signing Event: The authors of this new book will be available to sign copies for guests from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Space Shop at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. More information here.

July 12, Astronaut Golf Tournament: Head to Drive Shack Orlando for three hours of tournament play to celebrate Alan Shepard, the first man to play golf on the moon. Tickets are $200 per player or $600 per team and include two beers per player, appetizers during play, lunch at the awards ceremony and more. More information here.

July 12, Astronaut Walking Pub Crawl: Dress in your favorite space-themed outfit and spend the evening having drinks at hot spots in Cocoa Village. Tickets are $75 and the group will meet at the first bar at 6:30 p.m. More information here.

July 13, Astronaut Parade: Catch the Apollo families riding in Teslas and Cocoa Beach heroes riding in convertibles. The parade begins at Fourth Street North at 9:30 a.m., snakes south down Orlando Avenue and ends at First Street South. After the free event, there will be a street party from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

July 13, Celebrating Apollo Outdoor Concert: Alan Parsons will be playing at this free concert at Cocoa Riverfront Park along with Edison's Children, which stars Neil Armstrong's son on guitar. Tickets for VIP tents and seating are available for $150 and reserved seating tickets are $50 each. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show is at 6 p.m. More information here.

July 14, The Families of Apollo – Brunch & Panel Discussion: Hear firsthand tales from the children of the Apollo 11 astronauts on what it was like to grow up during that era. Brunch will be held at Courtyard by Marriott Cocoa Beach beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $75 each. More information here.

July 14, Women in Space Panel: How women have contributed to space exploration and the industry as a whole will be the topic of this discussion at Courtyard by Marriott Cocoa Beach. The free event begins at 1:30 p.m. More information here.

July 14, Future of Space Panel: In the past 50 years, the space industry has made tremendous advancements but there's still much more to do. Astronauts and other noted individuals will discuss how the field is moving forward at this free event. The panel begins at 3 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Cocoa Beach. More information here.

July 14, VIP Reception and Grand Reopening of the Apollo Saturn V Center: Get a sneak peek at the newly renovated Apollo Saturn V Center at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex before it's open to the public while bumping elbows with astronauts. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $150 each. More information here.

July 14, Apollo 11K and Saturn 5K: Both races begin at the NASA John F. Kennedy Space Center. More experienced runners can opt for the half-marathon 11K, which begins at sunrise, and families and less-experienced athletes can participate in the 5K beginning at 8:15 a.m. Registration is open for both races, prices vary. More information here.

July 15, Apollo/Saturn V Center Transformation Celebration: The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex invites the public to check out the completed renovations and enhancements at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. More details will be announced here in the near future.

July 16, Apollo 11 Historic Launch Flashback: The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be hosting an event designed to make attendees feel as if they are at the Apollo 11 launch 50 years ago. More details will be announced here in the near future.

July 17-18, Jazz in Space: The Melbourne Municipal Band will be performing a free show at the Melbourne Auditorium in honor of the moon landing. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. More information here.

July 20, One Giant Leap Celebration: The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be hosting an event to commemorate the first time a man walked on the moon. More details will be announced here in the near future.

July 20-21, Moon Fest: The Orlando Science Center will have a host of space-themed activities and discussions with local astronomers at this family friendly event. More details will be announced in the near future here.

July 24, Welcome Home Apollo 11: This event will be held on the 50th anniversary of the day Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean. More details will be announced here in the near future.

July 31 - Aug. 1, Fly Me to the Moon: The 80-member Melbourne Municipal Band will be playing at Melbourne Auditorium with the Summer Youth Band as a special guest. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic items. No tickets are required for this free event. More information here.

For a list of events across the country, click here.

