First launch of 2018, SpaceX secret Zuma mission pushed to Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The first Space Coast launch of the year, a classified mission, will happen no earlier than Friday, Jan. 5, Air Force Weather official said.



The mission, only known as Zuma, was set for Thursday, but was pushed back 24 hours. SpaceX tried multiple times at the end of 2017 to launch Zuma, but weather and issues with the Falcon 9 rocket nose cone created delays moving the targeted launch date into 2018.



Zuma is a U.S. government payload delivered by Northrop Gruman, but its purpose is classified.

Forecasters with the Air Force 45th Weather Squadron are predicting very cold, but good conditions for the two-hour launch window for Falcon 9 that opens at 8 p.m. The launch mission forecast predicts a 90 percent chance for "go" conditions Friday.



Friday temperatures will start out in the upper 30s near the Cape Canaveral Air Force pad, with possible below freezing temperatures further inland, according to the forecast.



SpaceX plans to land the Falcon 9’s first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1. Residents can expect to hear a sonic boom about eight minutes after launch.



SpaceX is kicking of the New Year with a long list of launches on its manifest. Zuma will be the first before the company premiers its new Falcon Heavy rocket, sometime later in January.



Falcon Heavy was vertical on the Kennedy Space Center launch pad 39A last week for the first time.



An official launch date has not been released.

