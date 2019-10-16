First look: Virgin Galactic spacesuits for private astronauts

The future of spacewear is here and it includes pockets.

Private space company Virgin Galactic and Under Armour partnered up to design the spacesuits private astronauts will wear on the company's VSS Unity spaceplane as soon as next year.

In a flashy reveal, Virgin Galactic showed off the lightweight spacewear in New York Wednesday using a zero gravity catwalk.



Scroll down to see what the spacesuits of the future look like.

Virgin Galactic showed of its Under Armour spacewear system in zero gravity catwalk. (Image: Virgin Galactic)

Each suit will be customized to the astronaut with a flag from their home country and a patch inside the suit where astronauts can write their personal mission, according to Under Armour.

Each future Virgin Galactic private astronaut will wear the flag representing their country. (Image: Virgin Galactic)

Transparent suit pockets will allow astronauts to carry personal effects, such as photographs of family, "who will literally be close to the heart," according to Virgin Galactic.

Each spacesuit jacket designed by Under Armour has a transparent pocket and an area to write a mission statement. (Image: UA)

The full spacewear system for Virgin Galactic astronauts includes a base layer (below), spacesuit, footwear, training suit and an astronaut jacket.

Virgin Galactic's spacewear base layer designed by Under Armour to be worn under the spacesuit. (Image: Virgin Galactic)

Under Armour says their space boot design is "highly functional" and was inspired by race car drivers' footwear and UA's "most cutting-edge footwear technologies."

The Virgin Galactic space boot designed by Under Armour. (Image: UA)

The Virgin Galactic spacesuit jackets include the company's flight DNA symbols.

Virgin Galactic spacesuit designed by Under Armour. (Image: Under Armour)

"Once functionality and safety was nailed down from a performance perspective, we really wanted to bring the Spacesuit to life with signature Under Armour flair and recognition to Virgin Galactic's noble goals and epic achievements," Under Armour principle innovation apparel designer Nick Cienski said.

