Geysers in Brevard? Nope, that was KSC testing system for deep space rocket launches

A test on Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39B sent water shooting up into the air this week, sending 450,000 gallons of water onto the pad that will come in handy when NASA’s Mars rocket -- the Space Launch System -- eventually blasts off.



On Monday, KSC officials said engineers tested the water deluge system sending 100-foot spouts of water into the air. The video shows gushing water roaring out of three tower-like structures and from the bay below where the rocket’s engines will fire.

The water will gush over the mobile launch tower and flame deflector, according to NASA.

"This system is used to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch," according to the post on YouTube by NASA.

Originally slated to launch in 2017, the SLS Block 1 will likely still be unprepared for a liftoff on the uncrewed Exploration Mission-1 between December 2019 and June 2020, according to a recent report by NASA's Office of Inspector General.

Those launch dates have repeatedly slipped as the rocket has been plagued with manufacturing problems causing billions of dollars in delays.

The SLS stands taller than the Statue of Liberty and will be capable of launching more than three times the weight the space shuttle could.

NASA plans to use the rocket for deep space missions, including to an asteroid and eventually, Mars.

Watch the full test below:

