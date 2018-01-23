KSC, NASA back in business after shutdown

This aerial view shows the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) and other buildings in the Launch Complex 39 area at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Employees reported back to work at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Monday after lawmakers were able to find a resolution and fund the federal government for a few more weeks.

KSC was open for normal operations Monday, NASA officials confirmed. A planned spacewalk went on as usual Tuesday as federal agencies came back to live down on Earth.

Because of the lingering effects of the government shutdown, the spacewalk got started in the morning without live coverage on NASA TV. An on-air message simply stated: "We regret the inconvenience," but an hour into the spacewalk NASA TV came alive and began broadcasting the event with typical blow-by-blow commentary.

The government shutdown meant that key civilian employees were sent home, preventing launches and a SpaceX Falcon Heavy engine test from the Eastern Range, U.S. Air Force officials said.

SpaceX teams have been testing fueling the company's new rocket ahead of the static fire, which involves firing up all 27 Merlin engines. The next available static fire window is Wednesday.

Falcon Heavy's first launch won't happen until about two weeks after the static fire.

Commander of the Eastern Range 45th Space Wing Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith said all Patrick Air Force base and support services were back to normal Monday.

“A continuing resolution has been approved and signed!” Monteith said on Facebook. “This means the shutdown is over, and all furloughed employees should report to work on their next scheduled duty day. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your supervisor.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

