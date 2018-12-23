Last SpaceX launch of the year sends Air Force GPS satellite into space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched a rocket carrying an Air Force GPS satellite into space Sunday morning, after four previous scrubs.

SpaceX successfully launched at the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at the beginning of its launch window, which opened at 8:51 a.m.The launch of the Global Positioning System III satellite is the first national security launch by SpaceX for the Air Force.

The launch was most recently scrubbed Saturday due to upper-level winds, which were also a concern Sunday.

A video screenshot showing some of the stormy weather that delayed a Falcon 9 launch on Thursday. SpaceX will try again Saturday Dec. 22, 2018 at 8:55 a.m. (Image: SpaceX)

The government shutdown did not create another delay for the launch, which will be SpaceX's last of the year.

On Saturday at midnight, the U.S. government was placed in a partial shutdown, as lawmakers are in a stalemate with President Donald Trump. The launch will be unaffected because Trump signed the FY19 appropriations bill in September, which included a full year of funding for the Department of Defense.

"Because the Department of Defense is funded for FY19, there will be no furlough for Air Force employees in the event of a partial government shutdown. As such, launch operations would continue," a spokesperson for the 45th Space Wing Public said in an email to News 6.

However, about half of the federal employees at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center will be furloughed, according to a letter to the Office of Management and Budget from NASA’s chief financial officer.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will remain open, as a private company operates the complex.

The Lockheed Martin-built satellite is the first of the U.S. Air Force’s third-generation satellite constellation. The full suite of GPS III satellites is expected to be operational by 2021.

In addition to Saturday's attempt, SpaceX previously tried to launch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The three attempts were first thwarted by a sensor issue on the Falcon 9 first stage and then poor weather Thursday, when much of Central Florida was under a tornado watch.

SpaceX does not plan to land the Falcon 9 booster because it will require all of its fuel to carry the 8,533-pound satellite to medium-Earth orbit.

Check back for updates and watch the SpaceX launch live here on ClickOrlando.com.

