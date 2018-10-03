NASA: Ruling out manufacturing defect doesn't mean astronauts drilled hole on ISS

The Soyuz MS-05 crew spacecraft is pictured on Sept. 6, 2017 docked to the Rassvet Mini-Research Module-1 as the International Space Station was orbiting above northern central China during a night pass. (NASA photo)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - After a recent report where a Russian space agency official claimed that the hole found on the International Space Station in August was created intentionally, NASA released a statement saying the cause is still being investigated.

The two-millimeters hole, which caused a slow pressure leak, was discovered on the Russian side of the orbital outpost.on Aug. 29. Flight controllers at NASA Mission Control Center in Houston worked with their Russian counterparts to repair the hole with epoxy.

Initially, the hole was thought to have been caused by a micrometeorite or a manufacturing defect.

Roscosmos General Director Olegovich Rogozin recently told Russian media Russian investigators concluded the hole was not a manufacturing defect, indicating it was caused deliberately.

"This conclusion does not necessarily mean the hole was created intentionally or with mal-intent," NASA HQ spokesperson Megan Powers said on Wednesday. "NASA and Roscosmos are both investigating the incident to determine the cause. The International Space Station Program is tentatively planning a spacewalk in November to gather more information."

After the hole was found, Rogozin and NASA Administrator spoke over the phone on Sept. 12 about the leak. The two leaders will meet for the first time in person on Oct. 11 when Russia launches NASA Astronaut Nick Hague and Russian Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin to the space station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

