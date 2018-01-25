NASA honors fallen astronauts with Day of Remembrance

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - NASA will honor the lives of fallen astronauts with its Day of Remembrance at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

The annual event will recognize the 17 lives lost in three space tragedies: Apollo 1 in 1967, Challenger in 1986 and Columbia in 2003.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and includes a wreath-laying at the Space Mirror memorial.

Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot will also lead an observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

