Curiosity rover finds evidence Mars could have supported 'ancient life'

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has found organic molecules on the red planet that scientists say provide support that Mars could have hosted life billions of years ago, according to the results of a two new NASA studies published Thursday.

Team members with the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced new findings from Curiosity's Sample Analysis of Mars, or SAM, instrument. Two corresponding studies were published in the journal Science Thursday.

Curiosity and its onboard science lab are currently investigating the Gale Crater on Mars, that formed more than 4 billion years ago when an object crashed into the surface. Curiosity has recently been climbing the mountains surrounding the crater.

In the first study, NASA scientists said Curiosity's SAM instrument found organic compounds in billion-year-old rocks in an ancient lake bed at two different drill sites.

"Curiosity has not determined the source of the organic molecules,” said Jen Eigenbrode, an author on one of the two studies. “Whether it holds a record of ancient life, was food for life, or has existed in the absence of life, organic matter in Martian materials holds chemical clues to planetary conditions and processes.”

In the second study, NASA said the SAM instrument has found that methane releases on Mars change seasonally.

Why is methane so exciting?

Ninety-five percent of the methane on Earth is produced by biological origins by organisms like termites, said Chris Webster, the lead author of the methane study said.

"If we see methane in the atmosphere that means its being released and created," Webster with NASA's JPL said.

The changing methane releases were tracked over three years on Mars, which equal six Earth years. SAM was able to track repeating or "seasonal patterns" of methane releases, according to NASA.

The study shows low levels of methane are detected in the Gale Crater during warm, summer months and low levels repeat in the winter every year on Mars.

It's been a rough past year for Curiosity and its team because of issues with the roving robot's drill. The rover recently got its groove back, drilling a sample for the first time in a year on the Martian surface after mission managers were able to MacGyver its drill into operation again.

Drilling a 2-inch hole might not seem like a huge feat-- but when it's a robot on the red planet about 30 million miles away from Earth were the commands were being sent from -- it is amazing.

The robot has been on Mars since 2012. NASA is preparing to send another rover to Mars in 2020.

“With these new findings, Mars is telling us to stay the course and keep searching for evidence of life,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. “I’m confident that our ongoing and planned missions will unlock even more breathtaking discoveries on the red planet.”

