New Horizons flyby target Ultima Thule resembles snowman

On Left: An image taken by New Horizons of Ultima Thule taken on Jan. 1, 2019, just 30 minutes before closest approach from a range of 18,000 miles away. On right: The previous best image of Ultima Thule received on Dec. 31, 2018. (Credit:…

Scientists are already learning more about Ultima Thule, the object NASA's New Horizons spacecraft photographed at 32,000 mph on New Year's Day, with new images sent back by the spacecraft.

Ultima Thule, also known as 2014 MU 69, is located in the mysterious icy Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune at the outer edges of our solar system. It's the farthest object ever studied by humans.

New Horizons zoomed past the small celestial object 3 1/2 years after its spectacular brush with Pluto. It will take nearly two years for New Horizons to beam back all its observations of Ultima Thule, which is a full billion miles beyond Pluto. At that distance, it takes six hours for the radio signals to reach Earth.

On Wednesday, the New Horizons team revealed the best image of Ultima Thule yet, which was taken by the spacecraft camera. The new image clears up a few things about the object, which was only discovered while New Horizons was already on its way to fly by Pluto in 2014.

Previous images taken from about 500,000 kilometers away depicted a fuzzy bowling pin-like blob, but the new photo shows two distinct globes connected by a what looks like a neck.

"That bowling pin is a snowman," said New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern, with the Southwest Research Institute.

Social media quickly started comparing the distant object to other pop culture figures, including "Star Wars" robot BB 8.

Color images of Ultima Thule taken by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft. (Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute)

NASA officials also clarified that the larger object is Ultima, and the smaller globe is Thule. The object's Latin name translates to any place beyond the borders of the known world.

The team revealed more about the color and surface of the Kuiper Belt object. It's a reddish color, similar to what New Horizons documented on Pluto during the 2015 flyby. Unlike Pluto, however, Ultima Thule doesn't appear to have any obvious craters or surface marks.

New Horizons co-investigator Jeff Moore said Ultima Thule likely formed in a rotating cloud of small icy bodies until only two remained. Eventually, those two swirled together until they touched, forming the biloped object seen today.

Stern stressed how amazing it was to pull off this daring flyby of an object so small and dark.

"(It's) really about the size of Washington, D.C., and about as reflective as garden-variety dirt," Stern said of the object more than 4 billion miles from the sun.

