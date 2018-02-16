Next SpaceX launch no earlier than Feb. 25

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The next launch from the Space Coast will likely be a SpaceX satellite launch for Latin America in late February.

SpaceX is now targeting no earlier than Feb. 25 for the Falcon 9 launch of Hispasat 30W-6 from Cape Canaveral.

The satellite for Hispasat, a Spanish satellite communications operator, will provide satellite TV for Latin America and Brazil.

More upcoming launches

March 1: United Launch Alliance will launch another weather satellite part of the upgrade to the NOAA and NASA’s weather prediction system.

GOES-S will liftoff March 1 on an Atlas V rocket at 5:02 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

NET April 2: SpaceX also has a cargo resupply launch coming up sometime in early April. An official date has not been announced yet, but NASA officials say SpaceX is targeting no earlier than April 2.

SpaceX will launch its Dragon cargo capsule on its eighth mission to the International Space Station for NASA. A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

NET April 16: NASA's newest exoplanet hunter called TESS, which stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, will launch from Cape Canaveral no earlier than April 16, pending range approval from the U.S. Air Force, NASA officials said.

SpaceX is the contracted launch provider and will carry TESS to space on a Falcon 9 rocket.

TESS arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 12 for payload processing.

