Orion's first moon flight could be on commercial rocket, NASA administrator says

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Wednesday the space agency's Orion spacecraft could launch for a journey around the moon on a commercial rocket instead of NASA’s Space Launch System.



The unnamed heavy lift rocket would launch Orion into orbit for Exploration Mission-1, an uncrewed three-week flight to test Orion’s deep space capabilities. A separate rocket would launch the European Service Module that will dock with Orion, and the vehicles will then orbit the moon for EM-1.

NASA officials recently said that the June 2020 launch could slip again due to more delays with the mega rocket's development. EM-1 was originally scheduled for December of last year and previously in 2017.

On Wednesday, Bridenstine told the committee's chairman, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., NASA is considering other options to keep the Orion test flight on track.

"I think we as an agency need to stick to our commitments," Bridenstine said. "Sir, if we tell you and others that we’re going to launch in June of 2020 around the moon, which is what EM-1 is, I think we should launch around the moon in June of 2020 and I think it can be done."

To meet that deadline, the administrator said he has tasked the agency to look into how to accomplish the June 2020 deadline.

"Some of those options would include launching on the Orion crew capsule and the European Service Module on a commercial rocket," Bridenstine said.

"It’s been done before," the administrator said referencing the December 2014 Orion test flight from Cape Canaveral atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket.

We need to consider all options to meet the Exploration Mission-1 target launch date of June 2020, including launching on commercial rockets. pic.twitter.com/fR5b2NzPtg — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) March 13, 2019

Orion successfully launched on a 4 1/2 hour mission before re-entering Earth's atmosphere at a speed of almost 20,000 mph and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.



There are two rockets that could make EM-1 happen: Obviously, ULA’s Delta IV Heavy because NASA has contracted ULA to launch Orion on its first test flight and SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

What does this mean for the rocket NASA has already put $12 billion into its development? It means more delays.

"We’re now understanding better how difficult this project is and that it is going to take additional time," Bridenstine said of SLS, which has been in development since 2011.

Even with a commercial launch provider, NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the service module still have a way to go before launch. Orion is being built by Lockheed Martin, and the service module is being provided by the European Space Agency and its partner, Airbus Defense and Space.



In the most recent update on SLS and Orion, NASA officials said engineers are still working on stacking the spacecraft and service module and there are several tests to come to make sure the two operate fully together.



If a 2020 commercial launch of Orion happens a launch abort system test will also take place before the first mission with crew.

