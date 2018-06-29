Space News

SpaceX launch creates out-of-this-world view

Falcon 9 rocket viewers get added treat with sunrise view

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is a sight in and of itself. But combined with Friday morning’s sunrise, Central Floridians received an extra-special treat. 

[PHOTOS: Out-of-this-world view]

More News Headlines

For those who set their alarm clocks early to watch the launch, they were certainly rewarded with a magnificent view. 

The trail from the rocket and clouds formed at one point what looked to be a heart. 

For those who missed it, these photos will have to do. 

WKMG 1 of 8
SpaceX rocket launch creates out of this world view

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.