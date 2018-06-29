SpaceX launch creates out-of-this-world view

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is a sight in and of itself. But combined with Friday morning’s sunrise, Central Floridians received an extra-special treat.
[PHOTOS: Out-of-this-world view]
For those who set their alarm clocks early to watch the launch, they were certainly rewarded with a magnificent view.
The trail from the rocket and clouds formed at one point what looked to be a heart.
For those who missed it, these photos will have to do.
IN AWE!!! Watch as the rocket’s exhaust plume hits the sunlight! Beautiful!! pic.twitter.com/AovZwuPabY — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 29, 2018
LIFTOFF!! pic.twitter.com/iq4U94Ihmc — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 29, 2018
