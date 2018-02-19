Pence to lead National Space Council meeting at Kennedy Space Center

Vice President Pence holds a heat shield tile in the Operations and Checkout building on July 6, 2017, on his right is Center director Bob Cabana and Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, left.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center this week for the second annual National Space Council meeting.

Pence has made several trips to the Space Coast since being named chair to the re-established council by President Trump. His last visit was in July when he addresses KSC employees inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Pence will arrive Tuesday evening on Air Force Two, which will land at the former Space Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center. The second in command will take a tour of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch facilities and take part in a commercial spaceflight reception.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the vice president will lead the second annual meeting of the National Space Council, titled, “Moon, Mars, and Worlds Beyond: Winning the Next Frontier."

Council members will hear testimonials from civil, commercial and national security leaders, according to officials with the Office of the Vice President.

NASA plans to live stream the meeting at NASA.org.

The first council meeting happened last October at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia.

While Pence is hosting the council meeting, his wife, Karen Pence, will visit the Florida Hospital Cancer Institute in Orlando. She will meet with patients and staff involved in an art-therapy program.

