Rare photographs from NASA's glory years going to auction

Lunar overshoe used in training for moon landings could fetch as much as $70,000 in auction.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - More than 2,000 photographs from the NASA space program capturing some of the iconic moments in America’s space adventure will be going to the highest bidder as part of a two-day auction hosted by the American Space Museum this month.

Collectors can go on location at 308 Pine Street in Titusville, starting at noon on Aug. 23, or by joining online bidding at AmericanSpaceMuseum.org.

Day one of the auction is a photo collector’s dream, boasting “thousands of rare and original NASA photographs,” according to museum collections analyst Charles Jeffrey.

“Some of these are so rare that the only place you’re going to ever get one is here,” Jeffrey said.

The collection offers both black and white and color photographs tracing the Apollo program from rare early drawings to the final moon landing mission of Apollo 17.

The images include Buzz Aldrin’s famous visor shot from the lunar surface and in-flight photographs, many of which have been signed by members of the Apollo crews.

Opening bids start as low as $20 to $50.

The final bids for the photographs are expected to hit $100 to $200 each, with proceeds going to the Space Museum.

Day two of the auction will have a moon landing super-collectible, a lunar overshoe used in training for the moon landings. The moon shoe could fetch as much as $70,000.

To review the entire list place a bid, go to spacewalkoffame.org or connect.invaluable.com/usspace/online-auctions.

