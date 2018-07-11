Rocket Lab eyes Cape Canaveral for US launch site

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - California-based commercial launch company Rocket Lab is considering Cape Canaveral and three other space ports for a U.S. launch pad. Currently, the company launches its Electron Rocket from New Zealand.

In a news release, company officials said they are weighing four U.S. space ports to expand its launching capabilities. On that short list are Cape Canaveral, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The new Rocket Lab launch site would be called Launch Complex 2 and designed to support monthly launches. The company would still use its first launch site on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

“Launching from U.S. soil adds an extra layer of flexibility for our government and commercial customers, offering an unmatched ability to rapidly deploy space-based assets with confidence and precision,” Rocket Lab founder and chief executive Peter Beck said.

Rocket Lab has been signing more contracts since its first launch and has three orbital launches planned for later this year and 2019. Mostly recently, the company partnered with ride-sharing management company Spaceflight that finds payloads for commercial rockets like Electron.

To select the final candidate Rocket Lab is assessing construction cost, time, regulations and operational costs. The announcement will likely come soon, because the company plans to start launching from the new site by the end of next year.

Once the site is selection construction will start immediately, according to Rocket Lab.

