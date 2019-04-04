Soyuz rocket carrying supplies to ISS launches from Kazakhstan

Two Russian spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, (bottom left) the Soyuz MS-09 crew ship and (top left) the Progress 70 cargo craft, are pictured as the orbital complex orbited nearly 262 miles above New Zealand. (Image: NASA)

A Russian Progress cargo spacecraft is set to carry food and other supplies to the International Space Station Thursday.

The uncrewed Progress 72 spacecraft is set to lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 7:01 a.m. on a Soyuz booster.

According to NASA, the spacecraft, which is carrying three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the orbiting laboratory, will orbit twice then rendezvous with the station.

If all goes as planned, the spacecraft will dock to the Pirs docking compartment on the Russian segment of the complex at 10:25 a.m., according to NASA.

The Progress 72 spacecraft will stay at the orbital outpost until late July, NASA said.

