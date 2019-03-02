Crew Dragon takes flight, bringing U.S. closer to launching astronauts again

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - With SpaceX's future astronaut passengers looking on --along with thousands of other spectators-- a Falcon 9 rocket launched a human-rated spacecraft Saturday from Kennedy Space Center before dawn.



For its first journey to the International Space Station the commercial spacecraft, Crew Dragon, carried no crew. However a sensor-laden, spacesuit-wearing mannequin named Ripley onboard will tell NASA what their astronauts will experience when the spacecraft is officially ready for live passengers.



The SpaceX spacecraft is an upgraded version of the Dragon capsule the company has used more than a dozen times to launch supplies to and from the space station. However, Crew Dragon can seat up to seven and still carry several tons of supplies in a rear trunk.

The spacecraft's maiden voyage, known as Demo-1, will provide invaluable data on the performance of the rocket, spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as on-orbit, docking and landing operations, according to NASA. It's a crucial step toward NASA certifying SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to carrying astronauts to and from the Space Station.



Falcon 9 launched at 2:49 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 39A for the International Space Station where it will dock on Sunday.



Thousands of space tourists arrived early in Titusville, Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach to claim their prime spots to view the early morning liftoff.



About 10 minutes after launch, Falcon 9's first-stage booster returned to Earth, landing on SpaceX's droneship, Of Course I Still Love You, floating in the Atlantic Ocean.



If this test flight goes smoothly and NASA certifies SpaceX's Crew Dragon to fly astronauts after an upcoming abort test Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will be on the first flight of a commercial spacecraft to the International Space Station as soon as July. Both veteran astronauts were at Kennedy Space Center Friday ahead of the launch to watch their ride to ISS take its first flight.



"There's something really exciting about being the first and being able to be part of the mission coming out of this," Behnken said.

The SpaceX capsule will stay at the Space Station for five days where astronauts living on the orbiting laboratory will remove about 400 pounds of supplies from Crew Dragon and add some research samples to return to Earth.At the end of its first spaceflight, Crew Dragon will splash down in the Pacific Ocean, similar to Mercury and Apollo flights with astronauts."We’re going to do it ... the old-school way," Behnken said. "We're really excited to be on this flight and to take a splash down at the end."Years in the making, the commercial crew program will save NASA -- and taxpayers -- millions of dollars. The U.S. has been paying the Russian Space Agency to launch its crew to the space station since 2011. The cost of a seat on Russia's Soyuz rocket is $84 million.NASA awarded contracts to SpaceX and Boeing to develop and launch U.S. astronauts in 2014. Saturday's launch is a critical step toward launching Americans from U.S. soil again.Boeing received $4.2 billion to build the CST-100 spacecraft and SpaceX received $2.6 billion to build its Dragon V2 spacecraft, or Crew Dragon.Boeing's CST-100 Starliner space capsule will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The first flight without crew is slated for no earlier than April.

