SpaceX again delays Falcon Heavy test

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - The test fire for the most powerful operational rocket in the world, the Falcon Heavy, has once again been delayed.

SpaceX was set to test all 27 engines of the rocket on Monday after a weekend delay.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the test fire has been pushed back to Tuesday.

The Falcon Heavy is currently sitting on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX did not say why the test has been delayed.

