SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral delayed due to hardware issues

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has delayed its next launch from Cape Canaveral, originally planned for this weekend, to next week after teams discovered a hardware issue that will require more testing, the company said Thursday night, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

"Team is setting up an additional static fire test of Falcon 9 after replacing a suspect valve," SpaceX said. "Will confirm updated target launch date for AMOS-17 once complete."

[RELATED: Where to watch a rocket launch on the Space Coast]

Though teams will have to wait for a successful second test firing of Falcon 9's Merlin main engines, SpaceX is now on the Eastern Range's calendar for no earlier than Monday evening, according to payload builder Boeing. That date could shift depending on results of the test fire.

The delay might end up being a misfortune that ends up having positive results for SpaceX, as a planned Saturday launch would have faced challenging weather constraints. Conditions were anticipated at only 30% "go," according to the Air Force.

On board will be AMOS-17, a hefty commercial communications satellite that requires all of Falcon 9's performance, meaning there won't be any left over to land the booster.

With no landing legs or steering grid fins attached, the rocket will ditch into the Atlantic Ocean after liftoff.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.