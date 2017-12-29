New SpaceX rocket, Falcon Heavy, upright on KSC launch pad

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, went vertical for the first time Wednesday on Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A ahead of its maiden voyage.

Boasting 27 engines, three boosters and one Tesla Cherry Red Roadster inside its nose cone, SpaceX's new rocket is a one-of-a-kind recipe for the next batch of spaceflight history.

"When the Falcon Heavy finally takes off, it's going to be the most powerful rocket in the world," CBS News space correspondent Bill Harwood said.

Harwood described the Falcon Heavy to News 6 Wednesday like a Falcon 9 with triple the engines, making it the most powerful rocket since the space shuttle.

"The Falcon Heavy is made up of three Falcon 9 first stages strapped together," Harwood said. "Each one of those stages has nine engines, so at launch, this rocket's going to be firing 27 engines at the same time, generating more than 5 million pounds of thrust."

And instead of one booster returning, SpaceX will try to recover all three.

The center booster landing at sea, the other two will attempt to land back at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Landing Zone 1.

Central Floridians can also expect a double sonic boom.

Steve Otto drove to the Cape Canaveral National Seashore Wednesday for one of the closest views available to the public.

"I used to work at the Space Center. We always get excited about the launches and what's going on out here. We think it's wonderful," Otto said.

The maiden launch is expected to happen sometime in January, flying a special cargo only SpaceX can deliver.

"Founder Elon Musk is launching his personal Tesla roadster as a demonstration payload for this maiden flight," said Harwood. "He says he's going to send it as far as the orbit of Mars so it's going to be quite dramatic."

Sources told News 6 Wednesday the static test firing of the rocket's engines is expected to happen Jan. 6.

Stay with News 6 for updates to the highly anticipated maiden launch.

