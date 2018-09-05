SpaceX targets nighttime launch this weekend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Weather conditions are leaning toward mostly favorable for SpaceX's next Falcon 9 launch from the Space Coast and subsequent sea-based landing this weekend, according to Air Force forecasters.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that teams with the 45th Weather Squadron expect 60 percent "go" conditions for the 11:28 p.m. Saturday launch, with the possible presence of thick and cumulus clouds noted as primary concerns. If weather creates obstructions leading up to liftoff, SpaceX has a four-hour window to work around the issues at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 40.

On the technical side, SpaceX on Wednesday confirmed that the rocket had successfully fired its nine Merlin main engines during a brief test at the pad, paving the way for Saturday night's attempt. The checkouts, known as static test fires, are routine for all Falcon 9 missions.

After liftoff and second-stage separation, the brand new booster will target an automated descent and landing on the company's Of Course I Still Love You drone ship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. It should return to Port Canaveral for checkouts and refurbishment a couple of days later.

Saturday's mission is to deliver Telstar 18 VANTAGE, a spacecraft heavyweight clocking in at 15,560 pounds, to geostationary transfer orbit before it achieves its final altitude thousands of miles above Earth. It will expand Canadian operator Telesat's reach to China, Mongolia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean over a 15-year lifespan.

The spacecraft will come close to, but won't break, SpaceX's previous record of launching a satellite that weighed nearly 15,600 pounds at liftoff. That record also belongs to Telesat, which contracted SpaceX to launch the Telstar 19V satellite from Cape Canaveral in July. It achieved its final orbit and entered into full-time service in late August, the operator said last week.

Launch Saturday/Sunday

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Mission: Telesat's TELSTAR 18V

Launch Time: 11:28 p.m. Saturday

Window: To 3:28 a.m. Sunday (0328 to 0728 UTC)

Launch Complex: 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Weather: 60 percent "go"

