SpaceX's Friday night launch faces poor weather leftover from Alberto

The SES-12 during the mating process ahead of a June 1 launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9. Photo credit: Airbus Defence and Space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX will not have the best weather Friday as it attempts to launch a European communications satellite from Cape Canaveral.

A previously flown Falcon 9 rocket will carry the SES-12 spacecraft for the Luxumbourg-based satellite company SES to geostationary orbit.

Air Force weather officials are predicting a 40 percent chance of good launch conditions for the two-hour window opening at 12:29 a.m.

The primary concern is thick clouds lingering from subtropical depression Alberto, the first named storm of the 2018 season.

If the launch delays to Saturday, weather conditions improve to an 80 percent likelihood of favorable launch conditions.

The 12,000-pound SES-12 spacecraft, built by Airbus Defence and Space, will deliver high-speed data to across Asia-Pacific. The satellite, along SES-8, will reach 18 million TV homes, according to SES.

The Flacon 9’s booster previously launched the U.S. Air Force’s secretive X-37B spacecraft last summer.

SES was the first company to fly a spacecraft on a used Falcon 9 rocket booster. The launch of SES-10 in March 2017 was a big milestone for SpaceX, which has been working toward reusable rockets for 15 years before successfully launching a recovered first-stage rocket.

SpaceX won’t land the booster again, as the company is trying to phase out the Block 4 rockets for the new Block 5 configuration. SpaceX may try to recover the Falcon 9 fairings at sea, which make up the rocket’s nose cone, where the payload is encased.

Check back for live coverage. ClickOrlando.com and News 6 will carry the launch livestream beginning at 12:10 a.m.

