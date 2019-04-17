Supplies launching from Virginia bound for International Space Station

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with the Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, on Pad-0A, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. (Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Northrop Grumman is scheduled to launch a cargo ship Wednesday afternoon filled with supplies and science to the International Space Station from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.



The Antares rocket will lift off with the Cygnus capsule loaded with 7,600 pounds of research, supplies for the astronauts and hardware for the space station, including three free-flying, cube-shaped autonomous robots.

The small bots, known as Astrobee free flyers, will become helpers to the astronauts living on the space station freeing up their time for important science and engineering tasks.



The launch window from Virginia’s spaceport opens at 4:46 p.m. and Air Force weather officials are predicting at 95 percent chance of favorable weather at liftoff. NASA will stream the launch at NASA.gov beginning at 4:15 p.m.



The Cygnus spacecraft is named SS Roger Chaffee after one of three NASA astronauts who died in 1967 during the Apollo 1 preflight test at Cape Canaveral. Astronauts Gus Grissom and Ed White were also killed in the fire, which grounded the space program for 18 months but led to critical safety improvements.

On Friday morning, NASA astronaut Anne McClain will grapple the capsule using the station’s robotic arm. The astronauts will open the hatch around 7 a.m.

Next week, SpaceX is set to launch more supplies to the space station.

Falcon 9 and the Dragon cargo capsule will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. NASA says the launch is targeted for a 5:55 a.m. lift off on April 26.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.