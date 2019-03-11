President Trump proposes to trim NASA budget while shooting for moon

Continuing its pivot back to the moon as the focus for human exploration, the Trump administration wants NASA to start investing next year in landers that could place astronauts on the lunar surface within a decade.

But under its proposed $21 billion spending plan for 2020 — a slight cut from this year — the space agency also would scale back its ambitions for a giant exploration rocket whose first launch is expected to slip past next year, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

“NASA is going to get a healthy budget,” NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said Monday afternoon at Kennedy Space Center in a presentation rolling out the budget request. “The administration is supporting it. We’ve got bipartisan support in the House and Senate. What we’ve got to do is make sure we communicate it to the world.”

Overall, the proposal for the budget year starting Oct. 1 represents a drop of $500 million, or 2.3 percent, from the amount Congress approved for 2019. Despite the cut, NASA would fare better than several other major agencies targeted for much bigger cuts under the $4.7 trillion blueprint, including the EPA, Interior and Education.

As always, Congress will hold hearings to debate the president’s request and may ultimately approve a spending plan that looks very different. This year's total was well above what NASA had requested.

Bridenstine addressed a crowd of employees inside the Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building, where NASA and Lockheed Martin are preparing an Orion crew capsule for a test flight circling the moon without a crew on board.

Exploration Mission 1, or EM-1, has been targeting a late-2020 launch from KSC’s pad 39B that will be the first by the agency’s 322-foot Space Launch System rocket. But officials recently have acknowledged that the date is under review, and a slip to 2021 appears likely.

The first launch of astronauts in Orion, known as EM-2, would follow by 2023.

By the mid-2020s, NASA plans to start assembling a small space station in lunar orbit known as the Gateway.

But to fund that and other goals, NASA said it would implement “reforms” to the big SLS rocket program, delaying plans to develop a more powerful upper stage. That would “prevent the program’s significant cost and schedule challenges” from draining money from other programs, according to the White House Office of Management and Budget. Commercial rockets, not the SLS, would launch elements of the Gateway.

Other highlight’s from the president’s budget request include:

Human-rated landers: NASA would commit $363 million toward commercial development of landers that would first carry first cargo to the lunar surface, then humans by 2028.

“We are funding human-rated landers to go to the moon for the first time in over 10 years,” said Bridenstine.

NASA had planned to develop the Altair lunar lander under the Constellation program, which the Obama administration canceled. The agency spent nearly $59 million on Altair from 2007 to 2011.

Robotic landers: To speed up the pace of lunar-focused exploration, NASA already has named nine companies that could launch science instruments to the moon with small, robotic landers. Bridenstine reiterated that a Commercial Lunar Payload Services mission could launch as soon as this year.

Public-private partnerships: The administrator stressed the value of commercial partnerships like the one that has SpaceX and Boeing on the cusp of launching astronauts to the International Space Station later this year.

NASA would commit $150 million to support efforts to commercialize the International Space Station or other platforms in low Earth orbit.

“We need to drive down cost, we need to increase access, we need to make spaceflight more available to more people,” said Bridenstine. “It is in our interest to take advantage of commercial marketplaces where they exist, because the costs go down, access goes up.”

Science: The proposed $6.3 billion science budget would keep the Mars 2020 rover on track for launch next year, and the James Webb Space Telescope in 2021. It includes $1.8 billion for Earth science, down about 8 percent.

Bridenstine, who was criticized as a climate change skeptic before winning confirmation as the NASA administrator, said the the subject will remain a priority for NASA.

“Carbon dioxide is in the atmosphere in levels that we’ve never seen before,” he said. “We are responsible for that. It is a greenhouse gas. NASA has an obligation to continue studying these activities. We want to reduce climate uncertainty.”

Education: NASA proposes to eliminate $110 million for science and technology engagement, something Congress has rejected in previous years.

