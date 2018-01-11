WATCH LIVE: First 2018 launch from California awaiting liftoff

VANDENBERG, Ca. - Follow live updates below as United Launch Alliance launches its first rocket of 2018, the Delta 4, from California. All times are EST.

6:15 p.m. The range is red, meaning a "no go," right now in California. The launch window extends until about 8 p.m. EST.

5:22 p.m. Launch officials determined the countdown hold was caused because of a sensor that indicated the swing arm system were not in the correct position, however, the arms appeared to be in place.



ULA’s team continues to investigate the issue, holding at 4 minutes.

5:10 p.m. Standing by, awaiting a new launch time.

5:05 p.m. The first launch of the year from California is awaiting a countdown restart after launch officials delayed liftoff of the Delta 4 rocket carrying a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

4:45 p.m.

The United Launch Alliance is preparing to launch its Delta 4 rocket in the company’s first launch of the year and the first from the California range.



Delta 4 is carrying a spacecraft for the National Reconnaissance Office, known at NROL-47.

The mission will provide innovative overhead intelligence systems for national security, according to ULA officials.

Liftoff is targeted for 2:05 p.m. Pacific time, (5:05 Eastern) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.



What to know:

Rocket: Delta IV, mission NROL-47

When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 5:05 PST, launch window closes at 8 p.m. EST

Launch pad: Space Launch Complex 6, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.