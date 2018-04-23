Vice president to swear in NASA's new administrator

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rep. Jim Bridenstine will be sworn in as NASA’s 13th administrator Monday afternoon after the Senate confirmed his nomination by one vote last week.

Vice President Mike Pence will swear in the Republican congressional representative from Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Monday at NASA headquarters in Washington. News 6 will carry the ceremony live on ClickOrlando.com.

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. space agency was contested by lawmakers who said he did not have the science background or experience in space to lead NASA.

While in Congress, Bridenstine held positions on the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. Bridenstine is a pilot in the U.S. Navy Reserve and the former executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium.

"I look forward to working with the outstanding team at NASA to achieve the President’s vision for American leadership in space," Bridenstine said in a statement shortly after the Senate vote.

The last NASA administrator Charles Bolden, nominated by President Barack Obama, left the top position at NASA in January 2017, the day of Trump’s inauguration. Bolden, a former NASA astronaut and Navy combat pilot, worked in several NASA departments before becoming administrator in 2009.



Robert Lightfoot Jr. has been serving as NASA’s acting administrator since Jan. 30, 2017. Last month, Lightfoot announced he would retire on April 30, which put into question who would lead the agency. Trump nominated Bridenstine in September and his confirmation was at a stalemate before his confirmation last week.

Bridenstine was confirmed Thursday after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) changed his vote to yes at the last minute. The vote was 50-49.

Sen. Bill Nelson took the Senate floor on Wednesday opposing the president’s pick.

“Congressman Bridenstine's recent public service career does not instill great confidence about his ability to bring people together,” Nelson said. “His record of behavior in the Congress is as divisive as any in Washington, including his attacks on members of this body from his own party.”

Nelson said he didn’t hold anything against Bridenstine as a person, but “the administrator must be a leader who has the ability to bring us together to unite scientists and engineers and commercial space interests and policymakers and the public on a shared vision for future space exploration.”

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who previously said he was concerned about Trump’s nomination of Bridenstine, voted for him on Thursday saying he though Trump deserved to have the officials he wants in top government posts.

Officials with Space Florida, the state-funded department leading Florida's commercial aerospace growth, have said they supported Trump's nomination of Bridenstine all along.

"He's shown great enthusiasm and knowledge on commercial space issues and that's very important to us," said Dale Ketcham, Space Florida's vice president of government and external relations.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.