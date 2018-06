BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan - A Soyuz rocket launched from Kazakhstan early Wednesday, sending three crew members to the International Space Station.

The launch took place at 7:12 a.m. EDT.

The crew will reach the space station on Friday.

Meanwhile, SpaceX will launch its Falcon Heavy rocket for a second time in late October. The Heavy's maiden launch took place in February in Cape Canaveral.

