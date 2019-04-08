WATCH LIVE: Spacewalking astronauts tackle battery, cable work

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Spacewalking astronauts are tackling battery and cable work outside the International Space Station.

It's the third spacewalk in just 2 1/2 weeks for the station crew.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques got an early start Monday morning. They need to complete battery swap-outs that began last month and lay cable.

The @NASA TV commentator explains what the astronauts have been working on thus far during today's spacewalk. #AskNASA | https://t.co/cBNqC61h27 pic.twitter.com/Lap01tPa34 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 8, 2019

The new cabling will provide a backup power circuit for the station's Canadian-made robot arm and expand wireless communications. The battery work involves re-installing two old batteries. One of the six new lithium-ion batteries doesn't work, and so the outdated pair made of nickel hydrogen need to go back into the slot.

NASA says it will send up another new battery.

