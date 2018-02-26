Weather looks good for advanced NOAA satellite launch Thursday

The payload fairing containing NOAA's GOES-S, or GOES-17 is lowered by crane onto the ULA #AtlasV rocket in the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (Photo: NOAA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Weather is looking good for this Thursday’s Atlas V launch, which will send another high-tech weather satellite into space for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Atlas V will launch the second of four planned satellites that will upgrade NOAA’s weather predicting outfit.

NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, or GOES-S, is equipped with a suite of advanced weather monitoring instruments. After it reaches geostationary orbit, it will be called GOES-17 and join GOES-16, which also launched on an Atlas V in November 2016.

If you like this #GOESEast imagery for #FullDiskFriday you're going to love what #GOESS (#GOES17) sends back when it take its place in the sky as GOES West. Stay tuned for an even more expansive view of our Earth! Learn more https://t.co/rJiUwk5sI0 pic.twitter.com/OBOGr0LLNo — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 23, 2018

The two-hour launch window from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral opens at 5:02 p.m.

U.S. Air Force weather officials are predicting an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for liftoff. The weather remains the same if the launch is delayed to Friday, with the primary weather concern being cloud cover.

The launch of GOES-S will be followed by GOES-T and GOES-U spacecraft. The satellite series will operate through 2036, according to NOAA.

